Dubai: Indian jeweller creates world’s most expensive Lego trophy

Dubai: A Lego FIFA World Cup trophy assembled by a 10-year-old boy has been transformed into what is believed to be the world’s most expensive Lego trophy, valued at Dirham 300,000 (Rs 77,28,780), after his father, an Indian jeweller in Dubai, embellished it with more than 900 diamonds and handcrafted 18-carat gold elements.

The transformation was the work of Hemant Karamchandani, founder and CEO of Passion Jewellers. Inspired by his son Yash’s three-day effort to assemble the 2,842-piece Lego FIFA World Cup model, Karamchandani combined childhood creativity with bespoke jewellery craftsmanship to create the one-of-a-kind replica.

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From Lego model to luxury showpiece

The 36cm trophy took around 35 days to complete at Passion Jewellers’ workshop in Dubai’s Gold & Diamond Park. Custom-made 18-carat gold elements were crafted to fit seamlessly into the original Lego structure before more than 900 diamonds were carefully set by hand.

Speaking to Reuters, Karamchandani said the idea began as a simple gesture to recognise his son’s dedication. What started with a gold FIFA World Cup nameplate gradually evolved into a far more elaborate creation.

Rather than covering the entire model with diamonds, he said the embellishments were kept subtle to preserve the appearance of the iconic trophy while adding a distinctive jewellery finish.

Watch the video here

Dubai jeweler Hemant Karamchandani has transformed a Lego World Cup trophy, assembled by his son, into a diamond-studded piece worth around $81,000 pic.twitter.com/4Uuh415NEA — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2026

Trophy to tour UAE

Despite its Dh 300,000 valuation, the trophy is not for sale. Instead, it will be showcased at schools, football academies, shopping malls and public exhibitions across the UAE to encourage young people to dream big through creativity and sport.

According to The National, the replica forms part of the ‘Beyond the Game’ initiative under the UAE’s ‘100 Dreams. 100 Opportunities’ campaign. Once its public tour concludes, the trophy could either be auctioned for charity or displayed at Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

A legacy of bespoke creations

Originally from Mumbai, Karamchandani moved to Dubai in 2002 and founded Passion Jewellers, where he specialises in bespoke luxury jewellery.

His work has attracted clients from around the world, and he previously collaborated with luxury footwear brand Jada Dubai to create the Passion Diamond Shoes, valued at USD 23.6 million, which were widely reported as the world’s most expensive pair of shoes.