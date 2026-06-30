Inside Kaaba washing ceremony: Saudi showcases ceremonial tools

Makkah: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a specially designed toolkit used during the annual washing of the Holy Kaaba, highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve one of Islam’s oldest traditions while enhancing services at the Grand Mosque.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said the bespoke equipment has been developed to the highest standards of quality and precision, reflecting its commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the Holy Kaaba and improving operational services.

Developed with Saudi expertise

The toolkit was created in collaboration with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth), combining practical functionality with traditional Saudi craftsmanship. The initiative incorporates Islamic-inspired motifs and authentic Arabic decorative patterns, showcasing the Kingdom’s cultural identity through one of the world’s most significant religious ceremonies.

Purpose-built ceremonial equipment

The collection includes a customised service cart, specialised containers for preparing and pouring the washing mixture, storage boxes, an incense burner, tissue holders, and dedicated cloths used to wash and dry the Holy Kaaba.

Designed with durable materials, each item balances functionality with artistic craftsmanship while meeting the requirements of the annual ceremony.

Decorative pouring vessel used in the Holy Kaaba washing ceremony. Preparation container for the Holy Kaaba washing ceremony. Decorative storage case from the ceremonial toolkit. Storage box with washing and drying cloths. Incense burner used during the Holy Kaaba washing ceremony.

Supporting cultural heritage

According to the authority, the initiative forms part of broader efforts to elevate services at the Grand Mosque by drawing on Saudi expertise and traditional arts.

It also supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting national craftsmanship and strengthening the role of cultural and heritage industries in projects linked to the care of the Two Holy Mosques.