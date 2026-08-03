UAE urged Trump to take decisive action on Iran: Report

Washington: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) urged US President Donald Trump to take more decisive action against Iran, while Saudi Arabia pressed for diplomacy to ease regional tensions, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday, August 2, citing senior Gulf officials familiar with the discussions.

According to the newspaper, Emirati officials argued that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was unlikely to compromise unless Washington escalated military pressure. They reportedly advocated taking control of the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that ground operations could also be considered if required.

Saudi Arabia, however, urged Trump to abandon planned strikes and instead pursue negotiations with Tehran. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is said to have appealed for de-escalation while seeking greater clarity on Washington’s strategy towards Iran.

The report highlighted differing approaches among Washington’s Gulf allies, with Riyadh favouring dialogue to prevent a wider regional conflict, while Abu Dhabi reportedly viewed stronger military pressure as the best way to bring Iran to the negotiating table.

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Regional mediation efforts also intensified over the weekend. Qatar presented Iran with a fresh proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global oil supplies pass. An Iranian diplomat reportedly responded positively to the proposal, although it remained unclear whether a final agreement could be reached.

One of the key sticking points is Iran’s reported demand to levy fees on vessels transiting the strategic waterway, a proposal strongly opposed by the United States.

The newspaper also said Gulf governments have grown increasingly concerned over what they see as the absence of a clear US strategy as the conflict continues. Several countries have reportedly sought additional US air defence interceptors and assurances of continued military protection should hostilities escalate.

Later on Sunday, Trump said the military operation he had called off would have been “a massive attack” and “by far, the biggest attack since World War II”. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said he decided to pause the strike after appeals from regional allies to allow more time for diplomacy.

The remarks came a day after Trump said on Truth Social that he had halted the planned operation to give negotiations a chance, amid renewed efforts to reach an understanding on the Strait of Hormuz and reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran.