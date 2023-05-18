UAE’s Etihad Rail luxury train to connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Oman

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Rail Network, has partnered with Italian luxury hospitality company, Arsenale, to create a new luxury train experience promoting Emirati culture and heritage.

Etihad Rail and Arsenale on Tuesday signed an agreement at Abu Dhabi’s Middle East Rail exhibition and conference 2023 to establish the service.

The luxury train will travel across the UAE to the Omani border, passing Al Muzairah and the Liwa desert and its famous oasis.

As per media reports, the train will feature 15 luxury coaches and work on them is being undertaken in Puglia and Sicily.

This comes as developments on the UAE-wide rail network are moving full steam ahead. The network was formally opened in February with a freight service now operational. Passenger service is also progressing rapidly.

“Our collaboration with Arsenale is a testament to Etihad Rail’s commitment to drive economic and social growth in the UAE through the National Rail Network,” said Shadi Malak, chief executive of Etihad Rail, in a statement released on Wednesday.

“By establishing a luxury train experience, we are introducing a unique world-class offering to the region and contributing to boosting the tourism sector in the UAE,” he added.

“We are thrilled to work together with Etihad Rail on this ground-breaking project that will promote the discovery of a magical and exciting territory outside of the renowned destinations of Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” said chief executive of Arsenale, Paolo Barletta.

Etihad signed more deals

Etihad Rail signed seven agreements at the major transport event with the aim of advancing the development of freight and passenger services.

The national rail company has agreed partnerships with Uber, which specializes in freight drones, and SkyGo, which specializes in air freight.

Etihad Rail has also signed a 20-year partnership agreement with DHL Global Forwarding to establish a joint venture as part of the country’s efforts to strengthen its freight network.