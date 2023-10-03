UAE’s telecom authority denies rumours of global internet disruption on Oct 11

United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has denied rumours about a “possible worldwide internet service interruption” on October 11 and termed the news ‘a hoax’.

There were some rumours doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the internet would be suspended for a limited period of time across the globe on October 11, to which the telecommunication authorities responded and denied the claims of handlers.

Other reports, that had gone viral, attributed the ‘October 11 outage’ to a solar storm.

While taking to X, the authorities posted, “No disruption in internet services on Oct 11. We strongly encourage everyone to rely solely on our official channels for accurate information to avoid unnecessary worry.”