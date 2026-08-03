Udhayanidhi’s ‘double-meaning’ remark on Trisha sparks row

Thanjavur: Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, courted controversy on Monday over his offensive remark, alluding to well-known Tamil actor Trisha.

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute here, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the CM remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, “Trisha, Trisha”. Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi, with a smirk on his face, responded with an offensive double entendre, a remark that has since sparked severe political backlash.

At what was projected as a farmers protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an unnecessary, vulgar and double meaning comment about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men. pic.twitter.com/EvqkGrHKie — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) August 3, 2026

Taking to X, Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said Udhayanidhi’s “double-meaning” remark is “disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful”.

“Truly, even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife, daughter would not speak so vulgarly. No mother, wife, or daughter would forgive those who speak like that,” wrote the BJP leader.

DMK leader @Office_of_Udhay Udayanidhi Stalin’s double-meaning speech about @CMOTamilnadu Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ Vijay and @trishtrashers in Thanjavur is disgusting, obscene, vulgar, and shameful.



Truly, even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife, and daughter would not… — Narayanan Thirupathy (@narayanantbjp) August 3, 2026

According to him, Udhayanidhi should be arrested and imprisoned for this comment.

“Arresting and imprisoning Udhayanidhi Stalin for this low-grade speech would bring more credit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister than arresting Markandeyan (DMK MLA). Let us see whether courts punish this speech or grant bail,” Thirupathy said.

Many on social media also hit out at the DMK leader for his remarks.