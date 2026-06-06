UGCET results announced in Karnataka; counselling to begin soon

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students awaiting their ranks for professional course admissions.

The results were formally announced by Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, who also serves as the Co-Chairman of KEA, during a joint press briefing held in Bengaluru on Saturday, June 6.

According to KEA Executive Director H Prasanna, candidates can access their marks and ranks online from 2 pm onwards through the authority’s official portals. The examination serves as the gateway for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and other professional degree programmes offered by institutions across Karnataka.

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To avoid technical issues arising from heavy web traffic, KEA has activated multiple official websites for result access. Students are encouraged to use any of the available portals if one of them becomes slow or temporarily inaccessible.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, clicking on the UGCET 2026 Result link, entering their registration number and typing the first four letters of their name in capital letters. After submitting the required details, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Officials have urged students to carefully download and preserve their scorecards, as these documents will play a crucial role in the counselling and seat allocation process scheduled to begin shortly.

KEA also appealed to students and parents not to worry if the websites experience delays due to the large volume of users. Temporary server slowdowns are common on result day and do not affect the publication of scores.

With the announcement of the UGCET 2026 results, attention will now shift to counselling, option entry and seat allotment procedures that will determine admissions to some of Karnataka’s most sought-after professional courses and colleges.