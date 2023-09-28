Ujjain rape accused injured in failed bid to flee, arrested

"We took accused Bharat Soni to the spot where he allegedly raped the child to recover her clothes and other vital evidence. Sensing opportunity, he tried to escape but was finally caught," police told reporters.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th September 2023 8:22 pm IST
Main accused auto driver Bharat Soni receiving medical treatment after he tried to escape the police on Thursday (Screengrab)

Autorickshaw driver Bharat Soni, the main accused in the rape case of a 15-year-old girl, got injured after his bid to escape from police custody failed. He tried to flee when he was taken to recreate the crime scene as part of the investigation on Thursday.

“We took accused Bharat Soni to the spot where he allegedly raped the child to recover her clothes and other vital evidence. Sensing an opportunity, he tried to escape but fell on a cemented road and injured himself. He was finally caught,” Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay told reporters.

The accused is currently receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital in Ujjain. Earlier, four people were detained in connection with the case.

Accused will not be spared: CM

Speaking to reporters, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government will not spare the accused.

“We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished. I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul of Madhya Pradesh. She (the victim) is my daughter, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will take care of her,” he said.

The teenage victim, a resident of Satna district in Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly raped by the auto driver on September 25. Visuals of the teenager walking in a semi-naked condition while being shooed away by locals when asking for help evoked strong reactions from the public.

She finally received help from a Hindu priest who gave her clothes and informed the police. She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMC) Indore where she underwent a surgery. Currently, her condition is said to be stable, according to police.

A missing complaint of the girl was registered at a police station in Satna on September 24.

