Ujjain rape accused injured in failed bid to flee, arrested

Autorickshaw driver Bharat Soni, the main accused in the rape case of a 15-year-old girl, got injured after his bid to escape from police custody failed. He tried to flee when he was taken to recreate the crime scene as part of the investigation on Thursday.

#WATCH | Ujjain minor rape case: Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma says, "When we were taking (the accused) to recreate the crime scene, the accused (Bharat Soni) tried to run away, during which he also got injured and our police officials also got injured. Necessary action is being taken… pic.twitter.com/9Bwr11YBQV — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Bharat Soni, the accused in Ujjain minor rape case brought to Civil Hospital in the city. He sustained injuries after falling down while trying to escape the Police and has now been brought here. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UDraOxe8Dm — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

“We took accused Bharat Soni to the spot where he allegedly raped the child to recover her clothes and other vital evidence. Sensing an opportunity, he tried to escape but fell on a cemented road and injured himself. He was finally caught,” Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay told reporters.

The accused is currently receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital in Ujjain. Earlier, four people were detained in connection with the case.

Accused will not be spared: CM

Speaking to reporters, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government will not spare the accused.

“We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished. I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul of Madhya Pradesh. She (the victim) is my daughter, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will take care of her,” he said.

#WATCH | Ujjain minor rape case | He (accused Bharat Soni) will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished. I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul… pic.twitter.com/qbTtXE4hXo — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

The teenage victim, a resident of Satna district in Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly raped by the auto driver on September 25. Visuals of the teenager walking in a semi-naked condition while being shooed away by locals when asking for help evoked strong reactions from the public.

She finally received help from a Hindu priest who gave her clothes and informed the police. She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMC) Indore where she underwent a surgery. Currently, her condition is said to be stable, according to police.

A missing complaint of the girl was registered at a police station in Satna on September 24.