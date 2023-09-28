MP: Ujjain’s brutal rape case of minor girl remains a puzzle for cops

Bhopal: The minor girl, who was raped and found bleeding in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, was out of danger on Thursday, but the police have not been able to make much headway in the case.

A team of doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMC), Indore, said surgery on her brutalised private parts was performed, however, it will take time for her to heal and recover.

The victim was referred to Indore after primary treatment in Ujjain on Tuesday where a cop donated blood to her.

The shocking incident has got the Ujjain district police on its toes.

Three days after the girl was found, the police were yet to find any conclusive evidence about the identity of the victim and the accused.

The police were yet to ascertain the spot where the crime took place.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma while briefing the media about the incident, said, “CCTV footage of the city is being examined. A special investigation team has been formed. We interrogated a suspect (auto driver) , but we have yet to reach any conclusive evidence.”

Sharma also stated that the age of the victim wasn’t confirmed in lack of documentation. How the victim reached Indore and who executed the crime against her remained a puzzle so far.

As the tone of the victim’s language suggests she may be from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), a team of police has been sent there to find out the same.

Some local media reports suggested that the girl was seen wandering in school dress around 3 am on Monday. The question being asked is that if the girl was wandering on the roads during the night, then how would the night patrolling police teams not see her?

There are many questions the police have to answer in the coming days, including the whereabouts of her parents and whether her mother was also raped as the victim has reportedly said.

The victim was spotted by a priest in Ujjain, who gave her food and clothes and alerted nearby police station.

“On Monday, around 9 a.m., I was leaving the ashram for some work when I spotted the girl, bleeding and half-naked, near the gates. She was semi-nude and bleeding. She could not speak. Her eyes were swollen. I called 100. When I could not reach the cops over the helpline, I contacted the Mahakal police station and informed them about the situation. Police reached the ashram in about 20 minutes,” the priest of the Ashram told the media persons.