MP: 12-yr-old rape victim goes door to door for help, is turned away

In a shocking video that surfaced on social media, a rape victim is seen going door to door, seeking help in a bleeding and half-naked state. However, she gets totally ignored.

The victim is reportedly a 12-year-old girl who was injured badly. A CCTV camera captured the distressing scene in MP’s Ujjain.

The video footage depicts a partially clothed girl who was reportedly roaming the streets seeking help from people for nearly two and a half hours.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Police have begun a probe after the minor girl was found raped and lying in an unconscious state in a pool of her blood.

“A case has been registered under Mahakal police station in the district against unknown people in which rape incident has come to light and it has been confirmed in a medical examination,” said Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ujjain on Wednesday.

The minor was found in an unconscious state in the Murlipura area under Mahakal police station limits in the district, according to the police.

Seeing her soaked in blood, locals informed the police who reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed the sexual assault.

“In this case, due to the critical condition of the girl, she was referred to Indore. A policeman also donated blood as she had lost a lot of blood,” said Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP, Ujjain).

A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed and an investigation is underway, the police official said.

The SP also made an appeal to the public to reach out to them if they have information about the incident.

“The girl did not give any specific details about where she is from, but through her language and dialect it seems likely she hails from Prayagraj,” Sharma said.

(With inputs from ANI)