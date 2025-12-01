UK court lauds Muslim man who stopped attempted rape

"Hamzah Albar not only placed himself at personal risk, but was in fact assaulted by the defendant as he restrained him until the police arrived," the judge said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st December 2025 10:16 pm IST|   Updated: 1st December 2025 10:18 pm IST
Last December, when Hamzah Albar was walking through the Monkwearmouth area in Sunderland, United Kingdom, he witnessed a woman being attacked physically and sexually, covering her mouth to silence her.

Without hesitation, the young Muslim man confronted the attacker, Ian Hudson, 42, who had followed the woman and assaulted from from behind.

Hudson tried to flee but was soon overpowered by Hamzah. Though he tried to punch back, the young man pinned him down by sitting on his hands and feet.

Hamzah alerted two motorists who called the police. During his arrest, Hudson tried to attack the officer and exposed himself while in custody.

On November 13, the Newcastle Crown Court charged Hudson with attempted rape, non-fatal strangulation, sexual assault, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of common assault against Hamzah.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison, and a further five years on licence after his release due to being classed as a dangerous offender.

The UK court also praised Hamzah Albar, a Saudi national, for his ‘extraordinary courage and public-spiritedness’.

“Mr Albar intervened without hesitation to prevent the rape of the complainant who was in clear and immediate danger,” the judge said.

“In doing so, he not only placed himself at personal risk, but was in fact assaulted by the defendant as he restrained him until the police arrived. His actions undoubtedly prevented an even more serious offence from being carried out and ensured that the defendant could be swiftly brought to justice,” the judge commended.

