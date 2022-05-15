Ukraine returnee students seek course completion in India

Chennai: Medical students who have returned from Ukraine have staged a demonstration in Chennai, demanding the Central and state governments allow them to complete their course in India.

The students carried placards and shouted slogans in support of their demand.

Students said that they want the government to admit them to medical colleges without entrance test and without having to pay lakhs as tuition fees as they were displaced from Ukraine due to the war and had to discontinue their studies.

M.R. Gunasekaran, President of Ukraine MBBS Students Parents Association while speaking to IANS, said: “The future of 1,896 medical students of Tamil Nadu is in difficulty due to the war and their lives are in jeopardy. States like West Bengal, Gujarat, and Telangana have given assurance to their students but the state of Tamil Nadu is yet to do so.”

The students are planning to conduct similar demonstrations in Madurai, Tirichi, Kanyakumari, Salem, and Coimbatore in the days to come.