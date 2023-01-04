Ukrainian PM outlines govt priorities for 2023

"The year 2023 should be the year of Ukraine's victory. We do our best for this," Shmyhal said on Telegram, Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 4th January 2023 9:37 am IST
Ukrainian PM outlines govt priorities for 2023
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Kiev: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has outlined 10 priorities of the government for 2023, including support for the army and the whole security and defence sector.

“The year 2023 should be the year of Ukraine’s victory. We do our best for this,” Shmyhal said on Telegram, Xinhua news agency reported.

Integration into the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is also a top goal for Ukraine, he noted.

Also Read
Maryam Nawaz promoted to PML-N Senior Vice President

Among the priorities are post-conflict reconstruction, energy security, macro-financial stability, and support for war veterans.

The government will also focus on developing education, and implementing decentralization, pension and public administration reforms, Shmyhal said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button