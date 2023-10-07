Ukrainian woman performs ‘pind daan’ at Gaya for all those who died in war with Russia

Every year, a large number of Hindus from across the world visit the temple during the Pitru Paksha to perform Pind Daan rituals.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 7th October 2023 10:48 pm IST
Pind Daan at Gaya (1)
Pind Daan at Gaya- IANS

Gaya: A Ukrainian woman on Saturday performed ‘pind daan’ at a temple here for the peace and salvation of the souls of all the soldiers and civilians who died in her country and Russia in the war between the two nations that began February 2022.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It is believed by Hindus that those who perform the ritual in Gaya during Pitru Paksha’, their ancestors are relieved from the cycle of birth and death and attain salvation.

Also Read
Air India’s San Francisco flight, once diverted to Russia’s Magadan

Pitru Paksha’, a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, began on September 29 this year.

MS Education Academy

Yulia told reporters: “This is the second time I have come to Gaya to perform pind daan. I had come here last year also for the salvation of my parents’ souls during this period.”

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war must end, she said adding that she came here to spread the message of peace.

Yulina performed the ritual with the help of Loknath Gaur, an ISKCON preacher.

“Yulia is a firm believer of Sanatan Dharma and she has studied a lot about Gaya and the importance of performing pind daan here during Pitru Paksha,” Gaur said.

The Pitru Paksha Mela is organised annually at Vishnupad temple here.

Every year, a large number of Hindus from across the world visit the temple during the Pitru Paksha to perform Pind Daan rituals.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 7th October 2023 10:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button