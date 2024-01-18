UK’s medical devices manufacturer to invest Rs 231 crore in Hyderabad

The firm plans to produce in Hyderabad several medical devices that are not currently manufactured in India

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th January 2024 3:27 pm IST
Revanth urges Centre to approve new industrial corridor
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH), a United Kingdom-based medical devices manufacturer, has announced a Rs 231 crore investment in Telangana. With this, the medical devices manufacturer marks its entry into the Indian market as part of its global expansion. It has shown interest in establishing a healthcare device manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Chief minister Revanth Reddy and minister for Industries & IT D Sridhar Babu met Managing Director Gouri Sridhara, and Amar Chidipothu, director of SIGH, and discussed their investment plan.

Their Hyderabad facility will produce several medical devices that are not currently manufactured in India.

MS Education Academy

The manufacturing operations are scheduled to be conducted in two phases with a span of 2-3 years. During phase-1, SIGH will focus on producing general and precision surgical instruments for micro-surgeries, orthopaedic power tools, dermatomes for maxillofacial surgery, ophthalmic instruments, and instruments for minimally invasive surgery.

Also Read
Telangana seals investment worth Rs 36500 crore at WEF Davos

Phase 2 will see the company expanding into the manufacturing of robotic medical devices, they said in a press release on Thursday.

SIGH currently supplies medical devices to the NHS, the Ministry of Defence, and private hospitals in the UK. The company is headquartered in Milton Keynes and operates dedicated manufacturing facilities in Turkey and Germany.

Over the years, SIGH has acquired 11 companies, including well-known brands such as Osborn & Simmons, Valeplan, Decon Sciences, and Heinz Waldrik.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th January 2024 3:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button