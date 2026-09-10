UN chief concerned over escalation around Strait of Hormuz

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about the latest escalation over the Strait of Hormuz, said his spokesman.

“The secretary-general is deeply concerned by reports of further escalations in and around the Strait of Hormuz over the past days, including attacks against commercial vessels and threats of additional action against maritime and energy infrastructure,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday, September 9,

Navigational rights and freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz must be fully restored and respected in accordance with international law, said the spokesman.

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“The UN recalls the secretary-general’s appeal to all concerned to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from actions and rhetoric that could further inflame an already volatile situation,” said the spokesman. “Any further escalation risks grave consequences for civilians, regional stability, international peace and security, and the global economy.”

Guterres urged the parties to make full use of diplomatic channels and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the spokesperson.

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The UN Secretariat is ready to support all credible efforts aimed at de-escalation and a comprehensive and durable settlement, said Dujarric.

This came as the navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday its forces captured one of the US Army’s “most modern, smart” unmanned submarines at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

In a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet, Sepah News, the IRGC navy said the unmanned underwater vehicle was captured in a complex intelligence and operational operation.

The submersible vehicle, identified as a Dive-LD, is equipped with the world’s most modern subsurface vehicle technology, it said, noting that its images will be released in the coming hours.

The IRGC also said in a separate statement on Tuesday, September 8, that its air defence systems had shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz, according to Sepah News.

Following the IRGC’s announcement, the US military said in a statement that one of its underwater drones “malfunctioned” over a day earlier during a survey of regional waters, without mentioning whether the device was seized by Iran.