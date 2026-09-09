UN chief hopes for resumption of Ukraine-Russia talks

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, encouraged by recent diplomatic efforts, hopes to see a resumption of Ukraine-Russia talks, his spokesperson said.

The secretary-general is encouraged by recent diplomatic efforts, including the visits of senior US envoys to Moscow and Kyiv, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson said on Tuesday (Local time).

“The secretary-general hopes that the latest initiatives lead to a resumption of talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, paving the way for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire, leading to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in line with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and relevant resolutions of the United Nations,” Dujarric told a daily press briefing. “The United Nations stands ready to support all meaningful efforts to that end.”

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At the same time, Guterres remains deeply concerned by the continuing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia. He calls for their immediate end and urges the sides to ensure conditions conducive to the continuation of diplomatic efforts, said the spokesman.

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Earlier, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar, in an interview with TASR TV, said that European Union (EU) leaders should have played a more active role in seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Blanar said the United States is now playing a significantly greater role in the peace process, while Europe has provided substantial financial support to Ukraine.

“At present, we basically don’t have a seat at the table. We are simply paying all the costs associated with it,” Blanar said.

According to data released by the European External Action Service, since the start of the war, the EU and our member states have made available to Ukraine over 226 billion US dollars in financial, military, humanitarian, and refugee assistance, reports Xinhua news agency.

Blanar said Slovakia could find common ground with its partners in the Visegrad Four (V4), comprising the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, on the need for a more active EU role in the peace process, although the four countries have different views on how to achieve a ceasefire.

He noted that Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic would not participate in guarantees for a 90 billion euro (104.5 billion US dollars) loan to Ukraine, while Poland had decided to do so. “Despite having different views, we are still able to discuss these issues together,” Blanar said.