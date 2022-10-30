UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate Israel for apartheid charges

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry announced on October 27 that in its ongoing investigation against Israel, apartheid charges will be probed soon.

As reported by the Times of Israel, during a briefing at the United Nations in New York, the three members of the commission said future reports will investigate apartheid by Israel.

Calling it “a manifestation of the occupation,” Navi Pillay, former human rights chief who chairs the commission said that they were focusing on the root of the occupation.

“We are focusing on the root of the occupation and apartheid. We will be coming to that. That’s the beauty of this open-ended mandate, it gives us the scope,” said Pillay.

The commission has confirmed that Israel’s illegal presence in the occupied West Bank is the root cause of the problem.

The commission was set up after the 11-day Israeli attack in May 2021.

Commission member Miloon Kothari also said the open-ended nature of the probe allowed it to examine the apartheid charge. “We will get to it because we have many years and issues to look at,” he said.

On 27 May 2021, the Human Rights Council agreed to establish an ongoing, independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate all alleged violations of international humanitarian law in Palestine.