Understanding cultural diversity: European Journalists visit Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs of India and the respective state governments, as part of understanding the cultural diversity in the country, have scheduled a tour for the media representatives of Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Africa, and America.

As part of this, as many as 22 media representatives from 12 European countries embarked on a visit to Telangana on March 17.

On the instructions of State Special Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Sri M. Hanumantha Rao, State Media Academy Secretary N. Venkateshwar Rao accorded a warm welcome to the media delegation at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

The media team was accompanied by Chandresh Singh, an official of External Affairs from New Delhi.

An official statement said that the 22-member foreign media delegation is representing the European countries of Albania, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia.

The delegation visited the world-famous tourist spots of Golkonda Fort and Shilparamam.

On March 18, they will visit prominent scientific, IT, and business establishments, including Bharat Biotech, T Hub, T Works, and Skyroot Aerospace Company. The delegation will also visit Ramoji Film City on March 19.

The foreign media representatives will study the contribution of such great institutions to state development as well as the country during their visit.