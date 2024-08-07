Unfair to ask Andhra cab drivers to leave Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan

Additionally, Andhra cab drivers met with Human Resources Development Minister to raise concerns about having to pay life tax on their vehicles again.

Unfair to ask Andhra cab drivers to leave Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan
Hyderabad: During a visit to the Jana Sena office, cab drivers from Andhra Pradesh shared their struggles with Pawan Kalyan, explaining that they were being barred from operating in Hyderabad.

They reported harassment from officials and local cab drivers, who insisted they leave the city because, as of June 2, Hyderabad is no longer the joint capital of the two states.

Additionally, last month, a group of Andhra Pradesh cab drivers met with human resources development minister Nara Lokesh to raise concerns about having to pay life tax on their vehicles again. They noted that they had already paid this tax in undivided Andhra Pradesh and that a repeat tax would result in significant financial hardship.

In the meantime, some cab drivers in Telangana have been pressuring the transport department to put an end to what they describe as “illegal” taxi operations by cars registered outside the state, claiming that it negatively impacts their business.

Taking note of the dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh taxi drivers, Pawan Kalyan emphasized the necessity of cooperation for the advancement of both Telugu states. He condemned the “unfair treatment” of the drivers, arguing that forcing them to leave would negatively impact 2,000 families who depend on their livelihoods.

Kalyan urged Telangana’s cab drivers to demonstrate empathy towards their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh.

