Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy takes charge

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2024 4:32 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy takes charge as MoS, Coal, Satish Chandra Dubey looks on, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MoS, Coal, Satish Chandra Dubey after the former took charge, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy being greeted by MoS, Coal, Satish Chandra Dubey after he took charge, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MoS, Coal, Satish Chandra Dubey after the former took charge, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy during taking charge, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2024 4:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button