Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in Kerala on Jan 11

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Kerala on January 11 to attend various programmes in the state and meet party leaders.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had recently said that Shah, also the Union Minister of Cooperation, will arrive in the state capital on Sunday, January 11, to kick off the party’s campaign for the assembly polls to be held this year.

According to the itinerary of the union minister given in the release, there will be a ‘darshan and pooja’ by him at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in the morning and thereafter, he will meet the newly elected local body representatives in Kerala.

Subsequently, in the afternoon, he will attend a conclave and then hold a meeting with NDA leaders at the BJP state office here in the evening, a government release said on Saturday.