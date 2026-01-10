Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in Kerala on Jan 11

He will attend a conclave and then hold a meeting with NDA leaders at the BJP state office here in the evening, a government release said on Saturday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th January 2026 2:41 pm IST
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Kerala on January 11 to attend various programmes in the state and meet party leaders.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had recently said that Shah, also the Union Minister of Cooperation, will arrive in the state capital on Sunday, January 11, to kick off the party’s campaign for the assembly polls to be held this year.

According to the itinerary of the union minister given in the release, there will be a ‘darshan and pooja’ by him at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in the morning and thereafter, he will meet the newly elected local body representatives in Kerala.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Subsequently, in the afternoon, he will attend a conclave and then hold a meeting with NDA leaders at the BJP state office here in the evening, a government release said on Saturday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th January 2026 2:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button