Chandrababu Naidu meets Amit Shah, seeks statutory status to Amaravati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 7, and urged the Centre to accord statutory status to Amaravati as the permanent capital of the State.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to grant statutory status to Amaravati by introducing a Bill in Parliament, terming it vital for the state’s long-term development and stability.

The Chief Minister reached Delhi after a visit to Polavaram project site in the morning.

During the discussions, both leaders reviewed key development and welfare initiatives related to Andhra Pradesh.

Emphasising the need for policy certainty, the Chief Minister said formal legislative recognition of Amaravati would accelerate development and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening investor confidence.

The Chief Minister also requested that the State be given some flexibility regarding certain aspects of the G-Ram-G scheme, which was recently enacted in place of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

The Chief Minister discussed the financial provisions of VB- G-RAM-G and explained to Amit Shah that changing the Central and State government funding ratio to 60:40 would negatively impact Andhra Pradesh, which is already facing financial difficulties.

He pointed out that the revised Centre–State funding ratio was placing an additional financial burden on Andhra Pradesh and could adversely affect implementation.

Seeking relief, the Chief Minister requested alternative financial support and flexibility, keeping in view the state’s current fiscal situation. He acknowledged the Centre’s support in helping Andhra Pradesh recover from financial stress and appealed for continued cooperation.

The meeting also covered discussions on ongoing development projects, welfare schemes, and recent developments in the state.

They also understood to have discussed issues related to allocations to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, reportedly sought allocations for various projects in the state.