United World Wrestling supports wrestlers’ protests, threatens to ban WFI

The sports body will hold a meeting with protesting wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and warned of the consequences if new elections are not held soon.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th May 2023 11:44 pm IST
Wrestlers
Olympian Sakshi Malik grappled by Delhi Police on May 28 (File Photo)

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has released a statement condemning the treatment and detention of India’s wrestling legends, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, who have been protesting since April 23 against the World Wrestling Federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegation of sexual harassment, including a minor.

Expressing concern and disappointment over any concrete results in the investigations thus far, UWW released a statement on Tuesday ‘urging the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.’

It further stated that it will hold a meeting with the protesting wrestlers to enquire about their safety. “The UWW reconfirm our support to a fair and just resolution of their concerns,” read the statement.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been given a three-member committee 45 days to hold elections to appoint a new working body of the World Wrestling Federation (WFI).

The UWW warned that if they failed to meet the deadline, they could suspend the federation and force athletes to compete under a neutral flag.

What is a neutral flag or athlete?

A neutral athlete is defined as those who can compete in international sports events without representing a country or the national flag.

Latest update on wrestlers’ protest

After the high-octane drama that unfolded in the detaining of several protesting wrestlers in Jantar Mantar on Sunday, the protesting wrestlers on Tuesday announced they would discard the medals thus won so far in all international sporting events in Ganga river and fats unto death if the government fails to take any action against Brij Bhushan.

However, convinced by Khap and farmer leaders they refrained from throwing their medals in the Ganga River. The leaders have sought five days to address their grievances.

