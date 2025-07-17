University of Hyderabad researchers bag Rs 1.2 cr grant to study British era labour migration

Hyderabad: A team led by senior professor Gajendra Pathak from the Hindi department of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is set to undertake a study on the cultural history of Indian labourers who migrated during British rule.

The team has secured a research project grant of Rs 1.20 crore from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) for this purpose. From 1830 to the early 20th century, millions of labourers from India were transported to various British-ruled regions such as Fiji, Mauritius, Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname, and South Africa. They later settled in these areas.

The research team, under Professor Pathak’s leadership, will explore the origins of their ancestors and descendants. The research articles will be published on a specially developed website.

This project will be undertaken in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University, and the Central University of South Bihar.