Unveiling of National Emblem on new Parliament Building

Published: 11th July 2022 1:42 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the ceremony for unveiling of the bronze National Emblem cast on roof of the new Parliament Building, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a bronze National Emblem cast on roof of the new Parliament Building, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Pralhad Joshi are also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a ceremony for unveiling of a bronze National Emblem cast on roof of the new Parliament Building, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the bronze National Emblem cast on roof of the new Parliament Building, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Pralhad Joshi are also seen. (PTI Photo)

