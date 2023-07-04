UoH and DRILS to collaborate for academic and research activities

Published: 4th July 2023
The administrative building of University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) signed an MoU for joint academic and research activities for a period of ten years.

The MoU was signed by Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar, UoH, and G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.  & Chairman, DRILS Board. The signing procedure was completed in the presence of Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH; Prof. N. Siva Kumar, Dean, School of Life Sciences (SLS); Prof Samrat L Sabat, Director, Research & Development Cell; Prof Sharmistha Banerjee, Department of Biochemistry, SLS, UoH; Dr Srinivas Oruganti, Director, DRILS and Mr GVSS Burchiprasad, Head, Finance & Accounts, DRILS.

Under the MoU, DRILS, and UoH will promote joint academic research projects and joint Ph.D. programmes in addition to collaborative academic and research activities. The DRILS will also support Skill Development for university students and researchers in the area of advanced pharmaceutical technology.

Prof Sharmistha Banerjee is the Coordinator from the UoH side and Dr Srinivas Oruganti is from the DRILS side.

