UoH invites applications for Bachelor of Optometry based on NEET

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has officially invited applications for admission to its five-year Bachelor of Optometry (B Optometry) degree programme for the academic year 2026-27.

Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 can apply. Admission will strictly be based on the candidate’s performance and eligibility criteria, according to a release.

Interested applicants are advised to review the official prospectus 2026-27 for detailed information about eligibility criteria, course structure, fee schedules, seat matrix, and university reservation policies.

Application forms and official guidelines are available on the university’s academic web portals, including http://acad.uohyd.ac.in and the main website, http://www.uohyd.ac.in.

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Admission Schedule

August 7 is the last date to apply online on the university’s website. Following the registration deadline, on August 12, the university will publish provisional selection and waiting lists.

Physical reporting, counselling and document verification will take place on August 21.