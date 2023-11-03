Uorfi Javed arrested by Mumbai police? Here’s viral video

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame and actress Uorfi Javid is known for her bold fashion choices. She has gained popularity across India and has become the style icon for various girls. She has remained in the news always as a section of liberal people support her fashion choices while a few orthodox groups and individuals oppose her for the same.

Uorfi is often seen wearing the most bizarre outfits of all time and paparazzi usually post her new videos wearing unique dresses. She has recently claimed that she has received a death threat and now in the latest, a video is circulating on social media platforms which claims that she was taken into police custody on Friday morning in Mumbai.

Yes, it sounds strange to a few but she was apprehended for wearing short clothes. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Uorfi Javed was seen out on a coffee run when a group of police officers took her into custody. When the actress asked police officials the reason for accompanying them to the police station, officials asked in return, “Itne chote chote kapde kaun pehenke kaun ghumta hai?”.

In the video, people are seen wearing the police uniform but it has not yet been made clear whether Uorfi has been arrested by Mumbai police or not? Netizens also question the authenticity of the video. A few users are of the opinion that it is a prank video while others said that she has been arrested.

We will come with an update soon, so stay tuned.