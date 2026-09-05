Uorfi Javed makes worrying admission about her mental health

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed, who rarely filters her words, has now made a candid and concerning admission about her mental health. The social media sensation revealed that she is currently not in the best state of mind and spends most of her time sleeping.

During a recent interview, Uorfi was asked how she takes care of her mental well-being. Responding with brutal honesty, she said, “I don’t take care of my mental health. I sit at home. Most days, I sleep. I sleep 18 hours a day.”

When asked if she was seeking help from anyone, Uorfi simply replied, “No.” Her brief response made the confession even more concerning, especially as she recently revealed that she had been unwell for nearly 12 days and felt mentally and physically exhausted.

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Uorfi has repeatedly spoken about facing relentless trolling, abuse and even threats over her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality. While she often shuts down critics with her unapologetic comebacks, her latest admission offered a rare glimpse at what may be happening behind the confident public persona.

Her words have once again highlighted how the constant pressure of remaining in the public eye can take a toll, even on personalities who appear fearless online.