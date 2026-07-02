Mumbai: Television actress and social media personality Uorfi Javed has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time after sharing glimpses from her visit to the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. The pictures surfaced amid ongoing rumours claiming that the actress had converted to Hinduism.

Taking to Instagram, Uorfi posted a series of photos from the temple, where she was seen offering prayers with folded hands. Dressed in a traditional lime green kurta, a pink dupatta draped over her head, and a red ceremonial stole around her shoulders, she completed her devotional look with a red tilak on her forehead. Standing in front of the iconic Kamakhya Temple, she appeared calm and composed as she embraced the spiritual atmosphere.

Sharing the pictures, she simply captioned the post, “Visited Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati.”

Uorfi Javed’s conversion rumours

Her temple visit comes shortly after viral social media claims alleged that she had embraced Hinduism and changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj. The rumours gained traction after a journalist shared a video making the claims while also commenting on her fashion choices and public image.

However, Uorfi was quick to dismiss the reports through her Instagram Stories. Refuting the rumours, she clarified that she had neither changed her name nor converted to any religion. She also reiterated that she does not believe in any religion.

Is she expelled from Islam?

Earlier, social media influencer Faizan Ansari had also claimed that Muslims had decided to expel Uorfi from Islam and rename her Geeta Bharadwaj.

Reacting to those claims during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Uorfi called the reports baseless and said, “I myself left the religion long ago. Who is making these things up now?”

Addressing the rumours about her alleged name change, she added, “Who said this? There is no such report. They are making it up on their own. I don’t follow any religion. I am an atheist. So where will you get me out of? How would you get somebody out of a place they don’t exist in the first place!”

With her visit to the Kamakhya Temple, Uorfi Javed has now sparked fresh conversations online.