UP: 4 minors pass lewd comments on teacher, record videos; booked

A teacher registered a complaint against four minor students – three boys and a girl – on charges of sexual misbehaviour and making videos without her consent, causing her mental trauma.

The videos that are now being widely circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms, show the teacher walking away from the students, turning her face away from the camera, while a boy can be heard yelling, “I love you, please look here,” to her as she keeps ignoring their lewd comments.

In #Meerut's Kithore police limits, 3 intermediate students were booked for harassing their teacher with lewd comments, and posting the visual of their act on social media. #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/cE282awDZO — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 27, 2022

A case has been registered under Section 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint states she has been harassed by three students – Aman, Kaif and Atash – for quite some time. She also names Aman’s sister who was also involved in the act.

At first, the teacher ignored the comments. She even tried to educate the students telling them this was wrong and unlawful.

However, the students did not pay heed to her advice and continued to harass her with lewd comments. Matters became worse when they started making videos and posting them on social media.

Breaking News: In UP's Meerut, inside the school, 3 student Atash, Kaif, Aman molested & said "I Love U" to the female teacher & made its video viral on social media. Shagufa a female accused also involved



FIR filled under sec for obscene comments, threat to murder & IT act

+ pic.twitter.com/jb0pEcajAE — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) November 27, 2022

The videos soon went viral. When a relative showed the teacher the videos, she was shocked. The incident left her mentally traumatised and she was unable to attend college or face her students. She decided to lodge a complaint against the perpetrators.

A case was registered at the Kithore police station.

Reacting to the incident, Meerut’s Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said that the three accused have been identified and search operations are on to nab them. “They will be arrested as soon as they are caught,” the SP said.