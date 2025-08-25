UP: 8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims

"Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support," Singh added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th August 2025 7:53 am IST
A representational image of a dead body
Representational image

Bulandshahr: Eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

“The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage,” Singh said.

MS Teachers

He said the victims were rushed to hospitals, including a private facility.

“Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support,” Singh added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th August 2025 7:53 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button