UP: Ahead of counting, candidates relax, prepare

Lucknow: A day after the Lok Sabha elections wrapped up with the final phase of voting, candidates in Uttar Pradesh relaxed, planned and prepared for the counting of votes on June 4.

Most candidates whose constituencies went to polls on Saturday took time off to relax with their families.

“After almost a month and a half of campaigning, I woke up late and had breakfast with my family. After lunch, I will go back to work with my party workers. We have to make arrangements for counting. I will be also visiting my party leaders to thank them for their support,” said a BJP candidate from eastern UP.

One of the INDIA bloc candidates, from eastern UP, said that after receiving directives from his party for counting, he had not even made time for any relaxation.

“We have been asked to ensure that we keep a watchful eye on counting even before it begins. I am busy organising teams so that they can maintain vigil in shifts. Besides, I have to arrange for adequate precautions in this intense heatwave conditions for the party workers,” he said.

Most of the ruling BJP candidates, however, are confident of their victory in polls and some even managed to take off on a short holiday with their families.

One candidate, whose polling took place in the second phase, admitted that he had flown to Kashmir for a short vacation with his family in between.

“The elections had moved ahead and I thought this would be the right time to take a break. I thought that later, all eyes would be on me and political activity would increase once results are announced,” he said.

Confident of his success in the polls, another BJP candidate admitted that he had already started lobbying for a ministerial post at the Centre.

“Of course, I am meeting the right people and subtly pushing my case forward,” he confessed after his return from Delhi.