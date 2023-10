UP: Azam Khan shifted to Sitapur jail, son goes to Hardoi jail

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan has been shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP leader’s convoy started from Rampur at 5.a.m on Sunday, amid tight security.

Khan had spent his first stint of 26 months in Sitapur jail.

Former SP MLA, Abdullah Azam, son of Azam Khan, has been shifted to Hardoi jail.

Tanzeen Fatima, however, will remain in Rampur jail.

Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam had been convicted by a Rampur court on October 18 and had been awarded a seven-year jail term in a case related to forged birth certificates of Abdullah Azam.