UP: Class 3 student dies of cardiac arrest in Lucknow school

Published: 14th September 2024 6:09 pm IST
Representational image

Lucknow: A 9-year-old student of Montfort School here died of cardiac arrest while playing in the premises, the school principal said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the school principal on Thursday, after receiving information that a student of Class 3, Manvi Singh, fell unconscious in the playground, she was rushed to the nearby Fatima Hospital.

The girl’s family took her to Chandan Hospital, where the doctors said that she died due to cardiac arrest, the principal said.

The matter also came to the notice of the police, but the girl’s family has said that no action will be taken, they said.

After receiving information about the girl’s death, a holiday was declared in the school on Friday.

