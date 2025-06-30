UP Dalit girl abducted, trafficked, ‘forced to convert, join jihad’; 2 held

A shocking case has emerged from Phoolpur district in Prayagraj, where a 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted, trafficked to Kerala, and subjected to forced religious conversion and radicalization for a suspected terror plot.

On June 28, Guddi Devi, the victim’s mother, filed a police complaint stating that her daughter was lured away by 19-year-old Tarkasha Bano and Mohammad Kaif, who allegedly enticed her with money before taking her away with the intention of converting her to Islam.

According to the complaint, on May 8, Tarkasha Bano coerced the minor into leaving her home. Kaif then transported the girl to Prayagraj Junction on his motorcycle, where he reportedly sexually assaulted her. From there, the accused took her to Delhi and later to Thrissur in Kerala.

In Kerala, the victim claimed she was introduced to individuals who first offered her money, then pressured her to convert to Islam. She was allegedly told that other Dalit girls had already converted and were “living happy lives,” with some even sent abroad. Later, she was reportedly coerced into supporting ‘Jihad.’

Fearing for her safety, the girl managed to flee and reached Trishul railway station, where local police intervened. She was temporarily placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Kerala before her family, with the help of Phoolpur police, brought her back home.

Following the FIR, police arrested Tarkasha Bano and Mohammad Kaif. P

reliminary investigations suggest that Bano is part of an organized group targeting poor and Dalit girls, brainwashing them into converting to Islam and potentially involving them in terrorist activities.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.