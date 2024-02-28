UP: Dalit teen killed, 2 injured in clash over installing Ambedkar’s board

Rampur: A 17-year-old Dalit boy was killed and two others were injured in a clash over the installation of a board with BR Ambedkar’s photo on a disputed land here, police said on Wednesday.

The clash occurred between two groups in Silai Baragaon village in Milak area on Tuesday, police said. Divisional Commissioner, Moradabad, Aujaneya Kumar Singh said one faction was trying to install a board with the picture of Ambedkar and wanted to install his statue on the land.

They also demanded the land to be turned into a park in his name, he said.

However, the other faction opposed the same and claimed the land belonged to gram samaj, leading to a clash, Singh said.

Sumesh Kumar, who was returning home after giving his Class 10 examination, was killed during the clash and the two injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stable, police said. “The matter will be probed. As family members of victims have registered a complaint that the firing took place and one has died, action will be taken accordingly after probe. Whoever is guilty will be punished,” the official said.

The boy’s family have alleged that he was killed in police firing. Brijkihore, the victim’s brother, said he was at work when he got the news of his brother’s death. “People told me that he died in police firing,” he said.

Following the incident, villagers kept the teen’s body on a road and staged a protest, but senior police officials pacified them, police said.

“We have assured all help to the family. This is a family of labourers. The situation of the village is under control,” the official said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing police engaging in stone pelting and lathicharge.

Divisional Commissioner Singh said the matter is under probe and the victim’s family has many demands but police’s priority is to conduct the post-mortem and to ascertain how the incident happened. Action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

“A probe committee will be constituted and a magisterial inquiry will also be done in which all the aspects will be taken care of.”