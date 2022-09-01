UP: Eight booked over hookah party on boat in Prayagraj

They have been booked for hurting religious sentiments and disrespecting a place of worship.

Published: 1st September 2022
The Prayagraj police on Thursday booked a case against eight people for smoking hookah and eating chicken on a boat in the Ganga river.

The city police have released a statement saying the case has been filed against two named accused and six unidentified people. The offenders are yet to be named. They have been booked for hurting religious sentiments and disrespecting a place of worship.

It is to be noted that Sangam is a location where river Ganga meets river Yamuna, and hence it is considered sacred and is visited by thousands of people on a daily basis. Earlier this week a 30-second video went viral, showing a group of men smoking hookah on the boat.

A few pieces of grilled chicken can also be seen in the video. Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said, “The video appears to show both a hookah and non-vegetarian food. We will ensure strict action”

The Prayagraj police further said, “We will ensure that the accused are arrested soon, and strict legal action is taken against them.”

