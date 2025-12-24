UP government orders schools to remain open on Christmas

Lucknow: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain open during Christmas this year, after the state government announced the day will instead be celebrated to mark the birth centenary of the co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to the order issued by the state’s Department of Basic Education on Monday, December 22, the schools were directed to organise special programmes honouring the former Prime Minister instead of issuing a public holiday for Christmas, making attendance mandatory for all students.

The move was reportedly influenced by a memorandum submitted by Bajrang Dal members in Saharanpur, demanding that the day be celebrated as “Bal Gaurav (child pride) and Good Governance,” rather than the Christian holiday.

The memorandum, led by former Bajrang Dal state convenor Vikas Tyagi and former chief Kapil Mohada, even called for action against schools celebrating Christmas, and asked the education department to issue orders preventing Christmas celebrations.

The delegation urged schools in UP to teach students “Indian values” on the day, including organising poetry recitations featuring Vajpayee’s speeches and essay competitions to mark the birth centenary.

They asserted that the birth anniversaries of educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya and Vajpayee should be celebrated on December 25 rather than that of Jesus Christ.

Even though the official holiday calendar of the education department declared December 25 as “Christmas Day,” the BJP-led state government’s new order, ignoring the festival, highlights the growing trend of marginalisation of Christian communities.

All India Christian Council speaks out

Secretary General of the All India Christian Council and human rights activist Dr John Dayal, in a statement, responded to the government order, stating that it is a “deliberate targeting of the most sacred day in the Christian calendar.”

“The Uttar Pradesh government, run by a deeply religious person, is keeping all schools in the state open on Christmas, celebrated globally for the birth of Jesus Christ. This deliberate targeting of the most sacred day in the Christian calendar is part of a sustained campaign of marginalisation that has intensified under the present regime,” he said.

He added that while it is “dismaying,” it is “not surprising” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken against this order in public, since every Christian faces the same threat.

“The hate campaign has been so severe that if you step out of the house, in your locality, in your area, wherever you live, some lunatic influenced by this hate campaign can come and do you damage. That is what targeted hate does,” Dayal said.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) also condemned the alarming rise in alleged attacks on Christians during the festive season, stating that it “gravely undermines” India’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and the right to live and worship without fear.

“The CBCI condemns these hateful acts in the strongest possible terms and urges state government and the Union Governments to take urgent, visible action against all individuals and organisations spreading hatred and violence,” they said.

Nationwide attacks on Christians before Christmas

In the days leading up to Christmas, the Christian community has faced widespread hatred and forceful action nationwide, with official bodies’ involvement in some instances, reflecting the state of religious minorities in India.

In Jodhpur, right-wing groups removed Christmas decorations from a local school, raising objections to the festival. They claimed to halt the celebrations, while the song, “Bharat ka bacha bacha Jai Sri Ram Bolega” played in the background.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Education Department warned private schools against compelling students to dress as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations. The District Education Officer reiterated that schools must not put unnecessary pressure on students or parents, and that action will be taken if any schools are found forcing students.