UP govt identifies key suspects in codeine syrup racket; over 120 FIRs registered

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) have identified more than 10 key suspects allegedly involved in the organised nexus behind the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrups, as the state’s biggest crackdown on the menace gathers pace, officials said Thursday.

The identification of the suspects emerged during an extensive investigation by the FSDA and police into the diversion, storage and trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups, which is being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government earlier this week.

“The probe has so far led to the identification of over a dozen persons believed to be part of the core conspiracy operating across multiple districts and states. Evidence suggests a well-coordinated network involving manufacturers, distributors, transporters and local operators,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to the official, FIRs have been registered against more than 128 establishments and their operators so far, marking what the government describes as its largest-ever action against illegal pharmaceutical trafficking in the state.

Raids are continuing at multiple locations to apprehend those identified, while investigators are also examining financial transactions, inter-state linkages and possible diversion of legally manufactured cough syrup into the illegal market, the official said.

The action was initiated after the state government took suo motu cognisance of incidents related to misuse of codeine-based cough syrups reported in other states, following which enforcement was stepped up across Uttar Pradesh, he added.

The SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) L R Kumar and comprising senior police and FSDA officials, is probing the organised nature of the racket and its wider ramifications.

“The chief minister has taken a very firm view of the matter and has directed that no person involved, irrespective of position or influence, should be spared,” the official said.

Further arrests and disclosures are expected as searches and seizures continue, he added.