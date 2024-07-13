Snake bites UP man seven times in 40 days; latter survives

Uttar Pradesh: A 24-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur was allegedly bitten by a snake for the seventh time in 40 days.

The man Vikas Dubey, a resident of Soura village in the district said that he suffered another snake bite, allegedly the seventh, when he was at his uncle’s home on Thursday evening.

Premonition before each snake bite

“The first incident he said took place on June 2 when Dubey was bitten after getting out of bed at his house. Every Saturday I am getting bitten by a snake. This is the third time I have had this dream in which the snake tells me that will bite me nine times and will take my life on the ninth attempt. The snake also told me that no one will be able to save me. No doctor, tantrik, maharaj or pandit can save my life, it told me and said that the snake will take me along with it after it bites me for the ninth time,” Vikas Dubey told ANI.

Doctors are also baffled by the strange phenomenon in which Dubey gets bitten by a snake either on a Saturday or a Sunday. He said that prior to getting bitten each time, he gets a premonition.

“Three to four hours before I get bitten I get a premonition about that the snake is going to bite me. I tell my family members about this and they try to protect me” said Dubey.

The doctor who treated Dubey, Dr Jawahar Lal found it all strange and advised him to leave his house and stay elsewhere. “After the fourth snakebite, I was advised to leave my house and stay elsewhere. Then I moved to my aunt’s house in Radhanagar, but I was bitten again for the fifth time. The day I got bitten for the seventh time It was a Thursday and I had gone to my uncle’s residence,” Dubey said.

He further asserted that this coming Saturday the snake will not bite him as the snake has bitten him on Thursday.

Seeks financial help from govt

Reacting to the matter, chief medical officer Rajiv Nayan Giri said Dubey had requested for financial help from the authorities.

“The victim came to the Collectorate and wept that he had spent a lot of money to treat the snake bite and requested for financial help from the authorities. I advised him to visit a government-run hospital where he could get anti-snake venom free of cost,” Giri told ANI on Friday.

The CMO further said that it is very strange that a person is bitten by a snake every Saturday.

“We still need to figure out if it is actually a snake that’s biting him. We also need to see the competence of the doctor who is treating him. A person being bitten by a snake every Saturday and that person being admitted to the same hospital every time, and recovering in just one day seems strange,” he said.

The Chief Medical Officer further said that they had formed a three-doctor team to investigate the matter.

“This is why we thought of forming a team to investigate the case, after which I will tell the people the truth of the matter,” he added.

According to officials, every time the snake attacked Vikas Dubey, he was taken to the hospital and recovered after getting treatment. (ANI)