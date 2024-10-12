UP: Man hangs 10-year-old daughter upside down with rope and beats her, arrested

The father Govind Rai Raikwar allegedly tortured his daughter for not obeying him.

Published: 12th October 2024 10:35 am IST
Banda: A 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district has been arrested for allegedly beating his 10-year-old daughter while hanging her upside down with a rope, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bar police station Raja Dinesh Singh said on Monday, that the father Govind Rai Raikwar allegedly tortured his daughter for not obeying him.

“Someone made a video of the incident that went viral. Subsequently, the arrest was made and after being produced before the court, the accused father has been sent to jail,” he said.

