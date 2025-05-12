UP: Missing Dalit boy found dead with limbs tied in Hathras

In a brutal murder, a seven-year-old Dalit boy, who had gone missing since May 8, was found dead at a farm in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district two days later.

Police said the body of the child was found with his limbs tied and injuries around his stomach and chest.

According to police, the boy had gone to play at Khuntipur Jatan village but failed to return. His inconsolable grandfather alleged the murder was pre-planned. “My child had gone to play at Khuntipur Jatan village but failed to return. We immediately filed a missing complaint,” the boy’s grandfather, Prem Singh, told reporters.

Singh alleged his grandchild’s murder was pre-planned. “It seems he was killed elsewhere and dumped here. We want the killer to be caught and punished,” Singh said.

The body of the Dalit boy has been sent for post-mortem and investigations have begun to nab the killers. A case under BNS Section 103 (murder) has been registered against an unknown person.