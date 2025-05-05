‘Scratched my chest…’ Jodhpur Dalit nurse dies by suicide after assault, police inaction

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old Dalit nurse died by suicide on May 2, after allegedly being molested, assaulted, and humiliated by her upper-caste neighbours in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.

The young woman was the eldest of five siblings and worked as a nurse. Her suicide has triggered protests and outrage.

Dispute over water

The incident occurred on April 30, after a few drops of water from cleaning the courtyard reportedly landed on the neighbour’s car. This led to a violent attack by Shankar Lal Bishnoi, his wife, and their sons Rajendra alias Raj and Vikas alias Vicky. They allegedly assaulted the victim, her mother, and her younger brother.

According to The Observer Post, the victim’s family said she was scratched on her chest and face. In her handwritten suicide note, she named the accused and described the attack as caste-motivated. “They scratched my chest, insulted my dignity. I don’t want a life filled with casteism and people’s filthy gazes,” her letter read.

She also accused the police of failing to act. Despite waiting for over nine hours at the Mata Ka Than police station, only minor charges were filed, and the accused were released immediately. In her note, the victim reportedly named station house officer (SHO) Bhanwar Singh Jakhad and local councillor Jani Devi, writing, “The councillor said they have high-level connections. The SHO told us: ‘Nothing will happen to them.’”

The victim’s final words remain etched in the hearts of many: “No one stood by me. Not the police. Not the system. Not even my own.”

Police register abetment case

The incident has led to protests outside the police station. Demonstrators blocked Bhadwasiya Road and demanded the arrest of the accused and the suspension of the SHO. They have refused to allow the post-mortem until action is taken.

Police have now registered a case of abetment to suicide against the four accused. The assistant commissioner of police, Nagendra Kuma,r said action will be taken.