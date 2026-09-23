UP: Mob attacks biryani shop owner on suspicion of carrying beef

Lucknow: Three youths in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, assaulted a Muslim biryani stall owner on suspicion of carrying beef and threatened to kill him.

A video of the assault surfaced on Sunday, September 20, while police said the attack occurred when the stall owner, Rizwan, was returning to his shop with meat. The youth flogged the victim with belts and assaulted him in public before verifying whether he was carrying beef.

In the video, Rizwan is seen being grabbed, pushed, and forced to the ground, while a member of the mob dressed in a saffron turban repeatedly kicked him. He sustained head and facial injuries and was discharged from the hospital Sunday evening following treatment. After Rizwan’s complaint was recorded, the police filed a first information report (FIR) naming the three youth identified as Rana Yadav, Shanu, and Suraj for assaulting, issuing death threats, and accusing Rizwan of transporting “illegal” beef meat.

Three youths in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, assaulted a biryani stall owner on suspicion of carrying beef and threatened to kill him.



A video of the assault surfaced on Sunday, September 20, while police said the attack occurred when the stall owner, Rizwan, was returning… pic.twitter.com/9waSiNr0bM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 21, 2026

Meat sent for forensic testing

However, no arrests have been made as of yet.

The accused have been booked under charges relating to criminal intimidation, intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempted culpable homicide. Meat samples were sent for forensic analysis, with the veterinary officer’s examination report pending.

A resident of Kasai Mohalla, Rizwan operated a biryani store in Mohana near Badi Masjid every Sunday and Thursday.

Responding to videos of the assault, Lucknow police said a case has been registered at the Itaunja police station, and the meat has been seized and sent for examination. “The situation is peaceful at the scene. Legal proceedings are underway,” the statement read.