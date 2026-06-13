UP: Mob attacks police, claims rape accused is ‘innocent’

Shahjahanpur: A mob allegedly pelted a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur with stones after an accused in the alleged rape of a one-year-old girl was injured in a police encounter, officials said.

Police have registered a case and arrested three persons in connection with the violence, they said on Friday, June 12.

The accused, identified as Guddu Sharma, who knew the child, allegedly sexually assaulted her. The alleged incident occurred under the Khutar police station area on Tuesday, June 9, police said.

Following the incident, a police team was formed, and the accused was arrested after an encounter late Tuesday night, in which he sustained bullet injuries in both legs, they added.

SP Saurabh Dixit told PTI that the child’s father had lodged a complaint against Guddu Sharma.

During questioning after his arrest, the accused allegedly admitted his mistake and told police that he regretted his action, the SP said.

Village head gathers locals

According to police, on Thursday, June 11, evening, the head of his village allegedly gathered local residents and claimed that the accused was “innocent”. The group then reached the police outpost and started protesting.

Officials told the protesters that they could submit their complaints, and the matter would be investigated, but the protesters allegedly refused to relent, police said.

Dixit said the mob later started pelting police personnel with stones and tried to overturn police vehicles, following which police used mild force to disperse them.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against village head Shobhit Kumar, along with Balram, Basant, Rajendra, Mohit and some unidentified persons, under relevant sections, police said.

Basant, Rajendra and Mohit have been arrested, while further investigation is underway, officials added.