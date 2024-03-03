UP: Petition filed in court to remove shoe stands in Gyanvapi complex

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 3rd March 2024 7:32 am IST
Gyanvapi mosque

Varanasi: An application has been filed in Varanasi district court, seeking an order to the defendants, including U.P. state, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) that manages Gyanvapi Mosque and two others to remove the shoe stands placed at the Gyanvapi complex.

The application has been filed by Kiran Singh, plaintiff of Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar Virajman and others vs U.P. state and others.

Singh filed her plea through her counsel Man Bahadur Singh and Anupam Dwivedi.

“The court has fixed March 19 as the date of hearing,” Dwivedi said.

AIMC Joint Secretary, S.M. Yasin, said that his team of counsels would file an objection against it.

AIMC members had placed six shoe stands in barricaded area around Gyanvapi mosque on Friday. These were placed outside the mosque.

