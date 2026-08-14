UP Police arrest 4 Kanwariyas after driver dies of injuries

Lucknow: Four Kanwariyas have been arrested in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the death of a Muslim driver who was allegedly attacked by four devotees and an auto-rickshaw driver.

The Garhmukhteshwar police apprehended accused Lokesh Singh, Ankit Kumar, Manish Kumar, and Shivam, residents of Bajheda Khurd village in the Pilakhwa block of Hapur, on Thursday, August 13. Initially, the accused were booked on charges of rioting with a deadly weapon, an attempt to murder, and voluntarily causing grievous injuries. The police have since added Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (1) for murder.

The incident is from July 31, when 27-year-old Azeem Ali, a driver from Moradabad, met with an accident in Hapur. His pickup truck allegedly lost control and collided with an auto carrying Kanwariyas. It hit the driver, Farmaan, who was standing next to his vehicle, and sustained grievous injuries.

Also Read Driver Azeem dies days after Kanwariyas attack him in Hapur

The Kanwariyas dragged Azeem out of his vehicle and assaulted him, leaving him severely injured at the scene. The police arrived at the location and took him to a local hospital. He was later shifted to Meerut, where Azeem’s family was first informed of the incident.

The deceased’s brother, Maqbool, said that when he tried to speak to Azeem, he was unable to comprehend his brother’s condition. “Woh toh laash ki tarah pada huya tha (he was lying like a lifeless body).”

Azeem was taken to the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries on August 4.

Auto driver Farmaan’s involvement under review

His family registered a first information report (FIR) after his death, naming the four Kanwariyas in their complaint and the auto driver, Farmaan. However, the 19-year-old auto driver’s father registered a counter-FIR under BNS Section 109(1) for an attempt to murder. Farmaan’s family denied the allegation that he assaulted Azeem, instead saying that he was attacked and run over by Azeem’s pickup truck.

“Farmaan was hit by Azeem’s vehicle and sustained grievous injuries. How is it possible that he would have attacked Azeem in that condition?” his father, Imran, said.

The police have said that Farmaan’s involvement would be “reviewed” after authorities inspect his medical records. “We are getting Farmaan’s medical summary from the hospital and will decide his role after proper investigation. If no evidence is found against Farman, he will be excluded,” Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh was quoted by the Times of India.

The Kanwariyas were apprehended near the Athseni underpass in Hapur. “Further legal action is being taken,” the police said.