UP Police setting up outpost outside Sambhal Jama Masjid

Sambhal: Following the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24, the Uttar Pradesh Police efforts to set up a permanent police outpost, commenced in the field opposite Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said Friday, December 27.

A survey of the area has already been conducted, and construction will begin soon at the site, located in the Kot Garvi neighbourhood of the city, officials told PTI.

“Measurements for the new outpost have been completed,” Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said.

However, he declined to reveal the proposed name of the outpost at this stage.

“The outpost is being established to bolster security in the region. Once completed, it will be manned round-the-clock to ensure a continuous police presence,” the officer said.

Four people were killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in violence that broke out in the Kot Garvi area on November 24 when some locals clashed with police during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid over a petition that claimed a Harihar temple once existed at the site.

A survey was conducted at the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid after a Hindu Supreme Court lawyer claimed that it was originally a temple which was demolished to build a mosque.

This court directive was issued despite the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which aims to preserve the religious character of places of worship as they were on August 15, 1947.

As days passed by, objections were raised to the survey carried out by the court commissioner. On November 24, a group of residents opposed a team of land surveyors from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) who were sent to the Shahi Jama Masjid following a court order to investigate claims that a Hindu temple existed beneath the mosque.

On December 10, a large-scale protest broke out which eventually turned violent as clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces, resulting in the deaths of 5 Muslim youths.